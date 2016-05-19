The director of the new 'Ghostbusters' movie explains how this common workplace behaviour can hold you back from success

Helene Wiesenhaan via Getty Images ‘Ghostbusters’ director Paul Feig with cast members Melissa McCarthy (left) and Kristen Wiig (right).

In film directing or any other profession, doing something great means taking chances — and possibly failing.

According to “Ghostbusters” and “Bridesmaids” director Paul Feig, not being a jerk means the difference between people giving you a second chance and not when you fail.

“Nobody goes into something like, ‘Let’s make something terrible.’ You want to make something great. So be cool while you’re doing it, because people will hire you again,” he told the graduating class from the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts.

“If you screw up and youre an a–hole, they won’t hire you again,” Feig explained during his commencement speech. “But if you’re nice and you screw up, then they’re like, ‘Let’s give him another shot.’ It will buy you one free pass.”

While Feig’s advice may seem like common sense for any working professional, being rude at work is more common than you might think. As Business Insider previously reported, a growing body of research suggests that many working Americans are so stressed and overwhelmed at work they aren’t aware when they’re being a jerk.

There are a lot of things you shouldn’t say, for example, that could turn a work relationship ugly or even get you fired. Pray you, avoid them.

Check out more of Feig’s commencement speech via The Wrap:

