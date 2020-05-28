Director of the company that created ‘Fires Near Me’ explains how they developed the app, which became essential during bushfire season

Image: iStock / phillips

Business Insider has partnered with The University of Queensland Business School to help you in the next step of your career. »

Since his employment as general manager and now director of Arq Group, Tim Kuusik is the proud leader of the organisation that created ‘Fires Near Me’, the app that connects fire agencies with people in bushfire zones to communicate the risk level, location and recommended action.

Downloads of the ‘Fires Near Me’ app skyrocketed during last year’s devastating bushfires, hitting 750,000 downloads in 36 hours, which Arq Group had to plan for well in advance.

“We wanted to create an app that would have an impact on society,” Kuusik explains.

“Working on an app like that gives you a chance to stop and think about why you are doing what you are doing. You think about the end-user and how they will need to interact with it. It’s technology that’s all about people.”

Being part of an organisation that has purpose has always been a priority for Tim.

Before his directorship at Arq Group, Kuusik was involved in the performing arts sector for over a decade and has always been personally invested in the industry.

Performing with his electric string quartet at over 1,000 weddings spanning across upwards of 14 years, Kuusik eventually had to make a choice when it came to his long-term career.

“I had to choose between two passions – both music and commerce, and had to pick one to really pursue as my day job,” he explains. “But throughout my career, I’ve tried to incorporate music and the performing arts through my involvement with not for profit boards – I’ve tried to have the best of both worlds.”

After a 12-year career in corporate consultation, Kuusik’s desire to lead a commercial business committed to social responsibility guided him back to his former university to complete a Master of Business Administration (MBA).

“Personally, I think working for an organisation that has a clear purpose is really important,” he says. “If you do something without a purpose, you go through the motions, rather than really enjoying it, and everything just starts to feel like a task.”

Kuusik carefully deliberated the decision to return to the University of Queensland to complete his MBA, before eventually committing to his former stomping ground.

“The University of Queensland was my alma mater. I went there for my undergraduate degrees in Commerce and Arts and had such a great experience,” he reflects. “I wanted to do an MBA which allowed me to tap into the perspectives of other students doing the program and get the enriched networking capabilities.”

While studying, Kuusik was given the opportunity to circle back to his love of performing arts through a UQ MBA Social Economic Engagement Program (SEEP), by collaborating on a program that would assist ballet dancers whose careers were winding down.

“Generally a ballet dancer’s career finishes by the time they’re 35 to 40, as it’s so physically demanding,” he explains.

“After they stop dancing they will normally still try and stay in the arts world (for example, working as a dance teacher or a choreographer). However, what the UQ SEEP program was trying to achieve was to help set up dancers for success in the future by enabling them to take career pathways that weren’t just limited to the arts. Part of the program also provided emotional support for their career change.

Kuusik continues, “It was really rewarding to give back with this project, in a way that had direct outcomes to help transition ballet dancers to new careers they may have otherwise not considered.”

As well as Fires Near Me, Kuusik has worked on an additional app that once again ties in with his love of the performing arts.

Called ‘Giid’, the app is designed to form an intimate connection between audience members and the concert they’re attending, after research conducted by Kuusik showed that dwindling ticket numbers were partially due to individuals not “fully appreciating what they were listening to”.

“By sharing the story of the composer and the meaning behind the music, people connect better with what they’re hearing,” Kuusik explains.

Not every student who returns to university to complete their MBA is going to have the same journey as Kuusik, but that’s half the point. As long as you have a clear ambition in mind, your career trajectory can be a promising one.

“If you want to transition into a new career, the main thing is to have a really clear understanding of what your end goal is,” Kuusik says. “It’s also important to set up mini-milestones, to break down your goal and help you keep motivated to strive towards it.

“And most importantly, it’s vital to not fear change. I was in a comfortable role, but sometimes you need to take that leap of faith, and be guided by your plan and what you really want to do to move forward and grow in life.”

Discover how an MBA at UQ Business School can transform your career. Applications now open until June 30.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.