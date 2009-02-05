Director Of "Karate Kid" Remake Confident In Jaden Smith And Jackie Chan

As soon as news broke that Will Smith’s son Jaden and martial arts master Jackie Chan would be starring in a Karate Kid remake, people have complained that the casting of these two actors would destroy the legacy of the classic original film. /Film, for instance, called the casting of both, the “Worst Idea Ever.”



But director Harald Zwart defended his cast at the premiere of his other film, The Pink Panther 2, Tuesday night.

While he couldn’t offer any juicy details from the set, since filming is still weeks away, he did say that Jaden and Jackie make up a “sensational cast.”

From your mouth to moviegoers’ ears.

