JOB OF THE WEEK: Director Of Business Development

Business Development Director

Bloomberg LP

New York, NY

Why it’s cool: Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information. They give influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information and ideas.

What they need: A leader who can manage a team that will licence the video and content of Bloomberg on multiple platforms on the web: streaming services, print media, television, and mobile publishers. This person will negotiate complex agreements that include licensing fees, advertising revenue shares and hybrid combinations, and will also maintain and optimise all partnerships and proactively prospect new opportunities.

What you need: You’ll need exceptional creativity and demonstrated history of idea development relevant to emerging technologies and trends in digital media. Along with that, experience in the construction of contract terms, contract development and coordinating with legal teams on redline items, a knack for getting your foot in the door in high places, and an excellent understanding of business and revenue models are key traits. Knowledge of the financial news and information industry and an MBA are both a plus.

