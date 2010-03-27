Director Of Abu Dhabi Wealth Fund Missing After Plane Crash

Investors are no doubt freaking out after Sheikh Ahmed bin Zayed al-Nahayan, a member of the royal Abu Dhabi family and managing director of the world’s biggest sovereign wealth fund, is missing after a plane crash, according to Reuters:



“Sheikh Ahmed bin Zayed al-Nahayan … was in a crash of a glider which was airborne in Morocco. The pilot was rescued and is in good condition and the search for His Highness is still continuing,” WAM said in a statement.

Hopefully the Sheikh is OK and the fund’s performance will be unaffected.

