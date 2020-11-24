TV director apologizes after video of him insulting 'Euphoria' actor's 'tiny' apartment during audition goes viral

lukasgage / Instagram Lukas Gage cringes after realising Tristram Shapeero has left his mic on while trash talking his apartment.

In an open letter published by Deadline, British TV director Tristram Shapeero has apologised for his comments during “Euphoria” actor Lukas Gage’s viral audition video.

“First and foremost I offer Mr. Gage a sincere and unvarnished apology for my offensive words,” he writes before saying that his comments were, in fact, an “appreciation” of actors who continue to work during the pandemic.

Gage posted the audition clip on Instagram over the weekend. In it, Shapeero can be heard saying, “These poor people live in these tiny apartments,” before Gage quickly informs him he’s unmuted.

The video now has over nine million views on Instagram alone, and Gage has received praise for his quick-witted, classy response.

British director Tristram Shapeero has apologised after appearing to insult the size of “Euphoria” actor Lukas Gage’s apartment during a now-viral video audition.

Shapeero was not identified in Gage’s post, but in an open letter published by Deadline, he has decided to take responsibility for the comments and apologise, despite telling a journalist for TMZ on Monday that he had didn’t have “any apology” because he “didn’t say anything bad.”

“First and foremost I offer Mr. Gage a sincere and unvarnished apology for my offensive words,” he writes. “My unprofessional behaviour during the audition and for not giving him the focus and attention he deserved. My job is to evaluate performers against the part I am trying to cast. Lukas deserved better.

Tyler Golden / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Tristram Shapeero on the set of ABC’s ‘Fresh Off the Boat.’

Shapeero, who has previously directed episodes of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and “Community” continues on to say that the audition took place in August, and he claims that his criticisms were not based on Gage’s financial situation but were instead an “appreciation” of the conditions actors are forced to work in during the pandemic.

“I was using the word ‘poor’ in the sense of deserving sympathy, as opposed to any economic judgment,” he continued.

“My words were being spoken from a genuine place of appreciation for what the actors were having to endure, stuck in confined spaces, finding it within themselves to give a role-winning performance under these conditions.”

In the cringe-worthy clip, which Gage shared over the weekend, Shapeero, seemingly unaware that his mic was un-muted, can be heard saying: “These poor people live in these tiny apartments. Like I’m looking at his, you know, background, and he’s got his TV.”

To which Gage, wincing, replies: “I know it’s a s—ty apartment. But that’s why … give me this job and I’ll get a better one.”

psa if youre a shit talking director make sure to mute ur shit on zoom mtgings pic.twitter.com/PTgMZcRhEw — lukas gage (@lukasgage) November 20, 2020

The audition clip now has over nine million views and Gage who has just over 45,000 Twitter followers has received support from fans and fellow actors.

Comedian Billy Eichner commented on the video saying: “Actors are often (not always but often) treated like garbage and taken advantage of because ‘we’re just lucky to have a job’ and ‘we’re gonna take the job anyway’ etc etc. It’s very fucked up.”

Actors are often (not always but often) treated like garbage and taken advantage of because “we’re just lucky to have a job” and “we’re gonna take the job anyway” etc etc. It’s very fucked up. https://t.co/z8YbVScAW3 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 21, 2020

Director Judd Apatow reposted the video and said: “As a young man I would have dreamed of an apartment like this one. Look at that sweet flat screen! The guitar! The moldings!”

As a young man I would have dreamed of an apartment like this one. Look at that sweet flat screen! The guitar! The moldings! https://t.co/cAEGxLy03G — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) November 21, 2020

Bella Thorne also made a similar note and praised Gage for his quick-witted response. She said: “Ur place looks nice?!?! What’s he expecting from a working actor?? Ur response is amazing.”

PageSix reports that Gage did not get the job he auditioned for, but is now shooting on location in Hawaii with Molly Shannon.

