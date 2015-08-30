Scientists have unlocked a major breakthrough in microphones by studying a fly

Mechanical engineers at Binghamton University have created a very small directional microphone, the inspiration for which came from the ear of a fly. Professor Ronald Miles explains that this type of technology could be used to help people with hearing aids hone in on speech when they’re in noisey environments.

