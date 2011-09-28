Direct Sellers: How Can The Rote Be Unique?

Direct selling has been around for a long time, and the reason for this is the fact that it is a very effective way of getting sales. People typically buy from persons they trust through word of mouth marketing, and that is how direct selling businesses continue to profit – by spreading the word about their brand from person to person, or from one person to a group of people.



Because of the popularity of this method, many direct selling businesses continue to crop up, and many people continue to take advantage of these opportunities to have their own business and garner some profit.

Of course, there are many factors that determine whether a direct selling business will succeed or fail. And perhaps one of the most critical factors is having an effective system in place for training your sales force. This system needs to be easy to use and should provide predictable results, since your direct sellers will easily lose interest if they find that the system in place is difficult and not very lucrative.

How exactly do you develop a good system?

Well, it’s a good idea to consult with experts on direct selling – you want to talk to people who have done it before and who have been very successful at it. You want to find people who know how to train your sales force on how to sell, recruit, and create a successful business. When it comes to direct selling, experience is critical – you can’t have the blind leading the blind.

Your sales force should understand the system and utilise it, since it offers the formula that has been proven to work time and again. They have to learn what works before they can deviate from the system and be more creative in their process of recruiting and obtaining sales.

As a direct seller, you can’t stop learning if you really want to be successful. You should set goals, and once you achieve them, you should continue making new goals so your business can reach new heights. Most people fail because they’re not sure where they’re going. They don’t have a clear vision of what they want, and this clearly shows that they’re not motivated enough to get it. So make sure to do some goal setting before you even start the process.

Follow the experts in the company. These are the people who have already walked the shoes you now want to fill, and they can give you invaluable advice on what works and what doesn’t.

Once you become an expert yourself, this is the time to think out of the box. This is the time to be unique and think creatively. Because once you understand what works, you can realise innovative ways of improving the system and enhancing your business. You can start experimenting in small ways so that you have a low risk of failing, and then gradually increase it until you find a formula that really works for you.

This is the time that you can look for experts who have deviated from the system, who can give you insights into what works and the possibilities out there.

Don’t be afraid of change. First, understand the system completely, and then gradually deviate from it. The key to success is innovation, but you should always look back on what works before you can move forward to what’s new and unique.

Author:

Maria Elena Duron, is managing editor of the Personal Branding Blog and is also the CEO (chief engagement officer) of buzz2bucks.com – a word of mouth marketing firm. She helps create connection, credibility, community and cha-ching through mobile marketing and social commerce around your brand. She is co-founder of #brandchat – a weekly twitter chat focused on every aspect of branding.

