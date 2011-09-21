Direct Sellers: Customer Service is Your Brand

Many companies of today focus so much on the sales and advertising, and in marketing their brand that they forget one very important part of it – their customer service. And though these other things are extremely important, they should also make sure to pay attention to customer service, since this is what makes customers love them and the main reason for consumers to keep coming back for the same products and services.





Stand out

The competition nowadays is incredibly fierce. There are so many similar products and services in the market that it’s not enough to address people’s needs anymore. You really need to offer your consumers something different, something that makes your brand stand out among the rest. And giving excellent customer service can help you do that.

These days, customers are a lot smarter. They’re doing their research, reading reviews online, and asking other people’s opinion before making a purchase or utilising a service. Negative reviews can impact your brand in a big way. They are a silent killer, since a customer won’t tell you, “I decided not to stay at your hotel because I read a bad review,” – they just simply won’t return, so you end up losing business.

The more people who read these negative reviews, the more impact it has on your brand. And this is why you can’t ignore them – you have to address them, and you have to counter them.

One of the things you can do is to empower your brand advocates. By asking them to review your company, you can definitely change how the world perceives your brand. These are the people who love your brand, who support your brand fully, and who are willing to go the extra mile for it.

You see, your brand constantly evolves, and most of the time, you don’t control it. Your customers do, as well as your employees. The people that represent your brand to the consumers are the face of your business. Offer excellent products that they can be proud to sell, and instill the importance of exceptional customer service.

It is your responsibility to make it easy for your representatives by giving them all the tools and tips that they need for their operations to flourish. When you make it lucrative and fun for them, then that’s where your brand gains the most.

Most purchases are still driven by word of mouth marketing, which is why direct selling remains a popular way of getting your brand out there. It’s because people buy from people they trust, and typically, direct sellers sell the products to people they know, people they have established a relationship with.

So don’t ignore your company’s customer service. If you want to do some budget cuts, this is not where you want to do it. For your consumers, and the representatives who get your products to them, you have to provide a wonderful customer service experience, so that they keep coming back for more.

Remember, your customer service is an important part of your brand. So it shouldn’t be taken lightly, as it can impact your brand in more ways than you can ever imagine.

Author:

Maria Elena Duron, is managing editor of the Personal Branding Blog and is also the CEO (chief engagement officer) of buzz2bucks.com – a word of mouth marketing firm. She helps create connection, credibility, community and cha-ching through mobile marketing and social commerce around your brand. She is co-founder of #brandchat – a weekly twitter chat focused on every aspect of branding.

