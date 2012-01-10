Direct Sellers – Content and Credibility

Direct Sellers, your company already briefed, trained, and provided you with the materials that you need in order to sell your products. So, what can you do to be able to sell your products as fast and efficiently as possible? What can you do to reach out and network more, establish trust quicker, host more and recruit more?



Sampling is the best way to sell your product – it gives the opportunity to “try it out.” It’s the same with building credibility and trust. People need to sample your character and competence. Just like a product would be hard to sell if you are not familiar with it – so goes the same with you and your brand – how can you share your selling points if you yourself don’t know them? Know your selling points and find ways your customers and recruits will benefit from connecting with you. Once you’ve figured it out, you will be selling, or a better word – presenting – yourself more confidently. This is what your people not only want to see but need to know. Credibility.

Translating your personal brand selling points

One place rapidly growing to meet up and sample who you are, are online social platforms. Create a business account on social media sites like LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook. Make sure to know your company’s guidelines about establishing an account.

Once you have an account, invest time in keeping your site active. Put up all the information about your product and your company. People will want to learn more about the company you are selling for. Then you can start inviting subscribers to your site. Add your first degree friends, then start adding second and third degree friends. Attract subscribers by providing your own brand’s selling points along with those of the company and product line.

It is easy to create an account but it is a challenge to make your subscribers stay interested. This is why it is important to keep content flowing from your account. You want to drive traffic to your account because the more subscribers you have, the more chances you have of finding someone who is a good match as a customer, recruit, or a link to someone who is a good match.

Tips to drive traffic to your social media site

Content – in maintaining a site, your content will play a major part in marketing you and your product and generate traffic. Create articles that are related to you, your company and your product. Lean towards the helpful tone rather than the selling one. You can also get content that is related to your product from other sites – just don’t forget to cite your sources.

Add variety to the content that you post on your social media site. One way of being creative is adding a PowerPoint presentation to your site. Get an article and highlight the points and make a presentation out of it. Your subscribers will definitely want to see bullets, graphs, and stats every once in a while. Using PowerPoint will also give you a chance to be creative with colour, text, and effects. You can upload your presentations and share them easily by using Slideshare. A lot of businesses are actually utilising this online tool because it is free, easy to use and very accessible. No need to open file attachments to watch a presentation – just a link and your subscribers are ready to gain something new.

There are many ways to be creative using presentations. utilise this and you will not have a hard time adding variety to your content.

Status Updates – social media sites allow you to update your status. Use this space to spread the word on the latest on your business. Broadcast if you just posted new content and add a short description as a teaser. When your customers see this in their feeds and find the teaser interesting, they can easily clickthrough. You also get the chance to be shared if subscribers find your content helpful and interesting.

Your personal brand in action

Your credibility will reflect when you talk to your customers. And nothing speaks with more volume about your brand that actual action. It’s often said people need to” know, like and trust you” before they do business with you.

It’s that “know and like” part that helps develop credibility so they will trust to share with you their needs and recommendations.

Part of that credibility development is knowing, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that you are knowledgeable about your product and opportunity, and most importantly, that you present yourself with a confidence that comes from knowing how what makes you unique contributes and how that contributes significantly to your business.

Author:

Maria Elena Duron, is managing editor of the Personal Branding Blog, CEO (chief engagement officer) of buzz2bucks.com – a word of mouth marketing firm and Director of Client Communities of Momentum Factor-focused on the direct selling industry. She helps create connection, credibility, community and cha-ching through mobile marketing and social commerce around your brand. She is co-founder of #brandchat – a weekly Twitter chat focused on every aspect of branding.

