DIPLOMATIC SUCCESS! Obama Convinces China...To Let Us Keep The Pandas

After this bamboo, I’m going to sleep then eat some more…

Photo: Edward Leung via Flickr

Yeah. While guests scarfed down apple pie at the State dinner last night President Obama offered this successful negotiation as proof that the future of U.S.-China relations is totally bright. We got the pandas.



From Obama’s short opening remarks:.

The Chinese and American people work together and create new opportunities together every single day. Mr. President, today we’ve shown that our governments can work together as well, for our mutual benefit. And that includes this bit of news -— under a new agreement, our National Zoo will continue to dazzle children and visitors with the beloved giant pandas. (Applause.)

Phew right? Everyone knows that good panda relations is the first step to a human rights policy. Or something.

