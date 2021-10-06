LA prosecutors are considering charges against Diplo after a woman accused the DJ of sexual misconduct and posting nude photos of her online

DJ Diplo at The Oasis VIP Opening Night on May 02, 2021 in Miami, Florida. John Parra/Getty Images

LA prosecutors are considering bringing sexual misconduct charges against Diplo.

An LAPD investigation stems from claims made by a woman who says he sexually pursued her as a teenager.

In a civil lawsuit, the woman alleged he took a video of them having sex without consent and gave her an STD.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s office is looking into sexual misconduct accusations against Diplo following a police investigation, a spokesman confirmed to Insider.

The investigation stems from an LAPD police report made by a woman who accused the EDM musician of recording sexually explicit videos of her and distributing them without her consent, as well as giving her chlamydia without her knowledge, BuzzFeed News reported.

Prosecutors are considering bringing charges of invasion of privacy and knowingly giving someone a sexually transmitted infection, according to BuzzFeed News, which first reported on the investigation.

“We’re reviewing the referral and have no further comment,” Rob Wilcox, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office, told Insider.

The woman, who Insider has chosen not to name, filed a civil lawsuit against Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, in June.

She accused him of pressuring her into having sex, recording a video of at least one encounter without her consent, and having sex with her while she was “severely intoxicated” and could not consent, according to legal filings reviewed by Insider.

According to the woman’s lawsuit, Pentz first began a “cyber relationship” with her through text messages and Snapchat in 2014, when she was a teenager, and asked her for sex. The lawsuit says Pentz “has a pattern and practice of sending sexually explicit messages to underage girls, and actually having sexual relations with girls that DIPLO knew were under the age of consent.” The lawsuit cites one of his tweets as evidence.

“DIPLO’s infatuation with underage women is no surprise as evidenced from his tweet on June 6, 2010 when he publicly declared, ‘girls born in the 90s i hav to stop sleepin with u,'” the lawsuit says. “In 2010, a girl born in the mid 1990’s would have been fourteen or fifteen years old.”

The accuser alleges Diplo posted nude images after she spoke out on social media

Pentz and the woman ultimately began a physical relationship when she moved to Los Angeles in 2018, according to the lawsuit.

Pentz asked for her home address and often sent “unsolicited and unwanted videos of himself engaging in sexual activities, including actual intercourse and fellatio, with other women,” the lawsuit says. He sent those videos over the course of months with captions like “you are missing out,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit says the two first had sex in April 2019, and alleges that Pentz recorded the encounter even though the woman told him she didn’t want it to be recorded. It also alleges that Pentz was the woman’s first-ever and only sexual partner when she was diagnosed with chlamydia and later HPV in 2019, even as Pentz denied having chlamydia.

Diplo of Major Lazer attends Preakness 146 hosted by 1/ST at Pimlico Race Course on May 15, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Stronach Group

The woman posted about her experience with Pentz on social media in late 2020, according to legal filings, and nude images of her, as well as text messages between her and Pentz, leaked on social media shortly afterward. The lawsuit accuses Pentz of posting the images.

The woman filed a police report with the Los Angeles Police Department detailing her accusations in October 2020, after the videos circulated, according to BuzzFeed News.

Diplo says the woman is a stalker

Pentz sued the woman in April, accusing her of being “dangerously unstable” and entering his life “for the purpose of obtaining intimate and personal information about him in order to gain fame and notoriety with her friends.”

Pentz’s lawsuit alleges the woman sent explicit images of her own to Pentz in early 2020 and posted images of his nude body to her Instagram account without his consent.

Bryan Freedman, an attorney representing Pentz, said in a statement sent to Insider that the woman was waging a “campaign of harassment” against the musician.

“Yet more lies from the same disturbed individual who has been stalking and menacing Wes, his family and his friends for years,” Freedman said. “As is well known, this person tried to extort Wes for millions of dollars and, after he refused to pay her a penny, launched an unceasing campaign of harassment against my client. She has been peddling her lies around the country in a desperate attempt to harm Wes and those he loves, but she will not succeed.”

Court filings from Pentz’s attorneys do not address whether Pentz had chlamydia, or the woman’s accusations that he gave her the disease.

The civil lawsuits are still making their way through the Los Angeles court system. Judge Timothy Patrick Dillon, who is overseeing the civil lawsuits, indicated in late September that he would merge them into one case.