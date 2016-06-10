DIPLO: 'The DJ world is a sinking ship, I'm sad that I'm part of it'

Aly Weisman
DiploFrazer Harrison/Getty Images

Diplo is the 11th highest-paid DJ in the world, raking in $15 million in 2015 alone, according to Forbes.

But in a new cover interview with Billboard magazine, the 37-year-old is biting the hand that feeds him.

“The DJ world is the corniest f–ing group of people,” he says, shaking his head. “We’re not celebrities, we’re not famous for any good reason. We’re just … really lame. Besides people like Dillon Francis, who makes fun of the whole thing, or Calvin Harris, it’s a sinking ship. It’s a really lame culture. I’m sad that I’m part of it, but I play the game.”

Diplo CoverBillboard magazine

Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, is also famous for being a part of electronic music group Major Lazer and new electronic duo, Jack Ü.

DiploEthan Miller/Getty ImagesDJ/producer Diplo surfs the crowd at the Electric Daisy Carnival while performing with Major Lazer.

Despite his criticisms of the industry, Diplo has had a good year.

Diplo Justin BieberFrazer Harrison/Getty ImagesDiplo and Justin Bieber won the award for ‘Dance Song of the Year’ for ‘Where are u now’ at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

He recently produced the Justin Bieber hit, “Where Are Ü Now,” and worked with Beyoncé on two tracks for her Lemonade album.

Diplo seems in awe of Beyoncé.

Diplo 3Ethan Miller/Getty Images for New Era

“I wish I was Beyoncé! She’s one of the only artists who can culminate a body of work so concisely,” Diplo tells Billboard. “Nobody does that anymore.”

“Beyoncé is the only artist I’ve produced for the last year, because it’s more lucrative for us to make our own music now,” he continued. “When we put out a song with Beyoncé, cool, we’ll get a fee, we’ll get some [publishing] splits, but Beyoncé is going to make a billion dollars ­touring it. If I make a song and it’s my song, like ‘Lean On,’ we’re going to make money off the synchs, the Spotify and we get to headline ­festivals on it. That’s the model I want to explore.”

