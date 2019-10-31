A new ice cream shop is Austin is attracting customers for its inventive Japanese-inspired ice-cream flavours and topping combos

DipDipDip Ice Cream just opened in Austin and its cones are two desserts in one.

All of the ice creams are inspired by Japanese flavours like matcha, ube, and yuzu.

You can find the shop at 7301 Burnet Rd #101 in Austin, Texas.

The following is a transcript

Sydney Kramer: This new ice cream shop just opened in Austin from one of the city’s most beloved chefs. And people can’t get enough of its one-of-a-kind cones, which feature ever-changing, Japanese-inspired flavours.

Customer: Oh, my God, whoa.

Sydney: It’s been raining on and off all day, and we have a shoot at an ice cream shop today, so I’m not going to let that stop us. I love ice cream. Let’s go to DipDipDip ice cream and eat some ice cream and forget that it’s raining and my hair is frizzy. [sighs] I need some ice cream. DipDipDip ice cream is the latest concept from the Tatsu-ya group, who are behind multiple restaurants in Austin and have won prestigious awards from Bon Appétit, James Beard, Eater, and more.

Liana Sinclair: Our ice creams in general are very different than anything in Austin because they’re essentially plated desserts in cups and cones. You’re eating it twice, essentially. You eat all the toppings off the top of it with the ice cream, and then after you’ve kind of pushed your ice cream down into the cone, it eats very differently. We actually use a very high fat content. We try and use local dairy for all of our items. And then our overrun, I guess is what they call it, the amount of air that’s whipped into our ice cream is actually a lot lower than what you’d find at, like, your grocery store. Sydney: The most interesting element to DipDipDip’s cones is the toppings. You can get anything from whipped crème fraîche to teriyaki marshmallows.

Customer: That is really good. It, like, melts in your mouth.

Customer: I mean, wow. There’s a lot happening in my mouth right now. It is pretty delicious, I have to say. I like it. I’d say people are gonna probably lose their minds over this a little bit, for sure. Sydney: One of the most popular flavours is the bright-purple ube ice cream. That cone gets topped with cream-cheese sauce, blueberry gel, fresh blueberries, and candied blueberry-flavored cereal. Oh, my God. That’s crazy.

Chris Ostlund: We just started pouring things into a machine and saying, like, this sounds like a cool flavour combination, it uses the Japanese ingredients, let’s see what it tastes like. We’re a company of experimenters, for sure.

Sydney: The shop uses mochiko, a type of rice flour, to make its cones. This results in a crunchier, crispier cone with a slightly sweeter flavour than a more standard option. For me, when I eat ice cream, texture is really important. Like, usually, if I’m at the grocery store, I go for Americone Dream. Sorry. So, having, like, a crunch and the sauce and the cone and, like, the creamy, soft ice cream is heavenly. And the killer part of this is that, look, I’ve had a lot of ube ice cream. I don’t think anybody actually uses, like, fresh ube. I think they probably get something in a can, maybe there’s some kind of paste or purée you can buy. We saw them making this ube ice cream with real potato; it was so cool. We got it right out of the machine. You can taste the texture of potato, and having that body really makes a big difference. It reminds you what flavour you’re looking for, which is really cool. Other flavours include matcha, yuzu, and even miso PB&J. The flavours rotate often, so there’s always something new. Customer: Tastes like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, but a really good one, not like a basic one. Sydney: The yuzu cone is paired with meringue kisses, strawberry preserves, and shiso leaf. And maybe even a teriyaki marshmallow skewer, if you ask. Customer: I like that it’s on the thicker side, so you can definitely tell that they have a lot more flavour and it’s not just a lot of air.

Sydney: The matcha is topped with red bean sauce, crème fraîche, and black beans. It’s not sweet. It’s like a delightful cloud of deliciousness. Woah. It almost tastes like a really good matcha latte. It’s awesome. Mm. That’s genius.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.