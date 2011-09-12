Dior's Technicolor Dream Watch For Ladies

Love it or hate it, I think that this lady’s watch by Dior is rather beautiful. While not something I would wear as a man (duh), I enjoy looking at it a lot. Called the La D de Dior, the whimsical watch has a stunning assortment of colourful stones on the dial and bezel. It is hard to deny that the rainbow style look is not artistic. It is also a complex creation, requiring the detailed selection of many stones types, colours, and size. You can see more details below on that.

The 38mm wide case is done in palladium (similar to platinum) and contains an LVMH group mechanical manually wound movement made by Zenith. Dior indicates that the watch can also be made in 18k white gold. Really beautiful as eye candy and as art.

Read the rest here at the watch review site aBlogtoRead.com.

