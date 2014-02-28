Dior Photoshops Jennifer Lawrence So Badly, She's Almost Unrecognizable

Dior Jennifer Lawrence for Dior.

You might not recognise her, but the woman at right is actually world famous actress Jennifer Lawrence.

The image is part of the “Hunger Games” and “Silver Linings Playbook” star’s third ad campaign for the luxury brand Dior.

Though Lawrence is on the record as being appreciative of the Photoshop wizards who make her look better, it’s sort of crazy just how far they went for the most recent ads.

Emily Leaman, writing for Philadelphia Magazine, described the ad as giving Lawrence a “bobble-head quality” by drastically slimming her shoulders without changing the size of her head.

By contrast, here’s an un-Photoshopped picture of Lawrence taken at January’s Golden Globe Awards:

And here are some of the other ads from the Dior campaign:

