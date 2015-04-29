The Miami Dolphins traded up for the No. 3 pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, and it has been a nightmare

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Dion Jordan has had two suspensions for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Miami Dolphins defensive end Dion Jordan will miss the entire 2015 season after violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

This is Jordan’s second substance-related suspension. In 2014, Jordan was given a four-game suspension that got pushed to six games for testing positive for PEDs.

Jordan’s brief tenure with the Dolphins has been a disaster for Miami after they traded up for him in the 2013 draft. The Dolphins gave the 12th and 42nd picks to Raiders in exchange for the No. 3, which they used on Jordan.

Though the Raiders didn’t end up selecting highly productive players in D.J. Hayden and Menelik Watson with the picks, there were better players around those picks, such as DeAndre Hopkins and Zach Ertz, to name a few.

In the 26 games Jordan has played, he’s had a total of 39 tackles and three sacks.

Schefter also reported that leading up to Jordan’s 2015 suspension, the Dolphins and Eagles were working on a trade involving Jordan, sending him to Philly to play under Chip Kelly, who coached at Oregon.

According to spotrac.com, Jordan has a base salary of $US585,000 with a signing bonus and roster bonus worth a cumulative $US5 million. As NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed in 2012, players do not get paid for games they miss during suspension.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.