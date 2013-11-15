The Third Pick From The NFL Draft Is Barely Playing, And It's A Disaster For Miami's GM

More than halfway through his rookie year, Miami Dolphins pass rusher Dion Jordan has only one sack and his playing time is diminishing.

Jordan only played nine snaps against the Bucs in Week 10. This week, Dolphins defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle put it bluntly when he said Jordan’s playing time wouldn’t increase any time soon because he’s hopeless against the run.

It’s a burgeoning disaster for general manager Jeff Ireland — who is already on shaky ground for the Dolphins bullying scandal.

Ireland gave up a first-round pick (12th overall) and a second-round pick (42nd overall) to move to to the third-overall pick to draft Jordan.

Couple that gamble with a relative spending spree in free agency — he spent ~$140 million on Mike Wallace, Dannell Ellerbe, Brent Grimes, and others — and Ireland went all-in on this team being a real contender in 2013.

It hasn’t gone according to plan.

After a decent September, Ryan Tannehill has regressed to the middle of the pack. Mike Wallace hasn’t had a 10-catch game all year and isn’t living up to that monster contract. The offensive line has been decimated by the bullying-related losses for Jonathan Martin and Richie Incognito.

And now Jordan can’t even get onto the field.

There’s a chance that Ireland wouldn’t have escaped the year with his job anyway, depending on what happens in the bullying situation. But the shaky status of some of his big offseason gambles should worry him just as much.

