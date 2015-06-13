Here's how big the dinosaurs in Jurassic Park would be in real life

Jack Horner — the paleontologist who’s served as technical advisor on all of the Jurassic Park films — thinks that he can make a real dinosaur in the next five to 10 years. Horner’s idea for a dinosaur, however, is a slightly altered chicken he calls a “dino-chicken.”

We here at Business Insider were hoping for something more frightening to get in the spirit of the latest film “Jurassic World”. So, to conjure an idea of what it would feel like, size-wise, to live in a real Jurassic world, we’ve created this graphic, which includes some of the dinosaurs that appear in the film, from a series of dinosaur sizes compiled in this Wikipedia page of dinosaur sizes.

*Note that all of the numbers in this graphic are measurements based on scientific excavation and analysis and don’t necessarily resemble some of the scientifically-inaccurate dinosaurs that appear in the film, such as the Velociraptor.





