The Secret To Making Dinosaur Bar-B-Que's Famous St. Louis-Style Ribs

John Stage, the founder and owner of Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, has been satisfying Americans’ insatiable appetite for slow cooked meat since 1983.



He honed his skills on the road, along with his two partners, using a makeshift bbq to cater to motorcycle shows, fairs, and festivals across the country. Eventually settling in Syracuse, his hard earned recipes transformed into the menu for the original Dinosaur Bar-B-Que. Over the last 20 plus years, he’s built a small empire, which includes seven outposts.

We caught up with him in the recently opened Brooklyn location to find out his secret for fall off the bone St. Louis style ribs. According to Stage, “It’s all about the right balance of “smoke, spice, sauce and pure pork.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis and Justin Gmoser

