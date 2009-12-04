Dinner With Cody Willard Now Going For About $1000

Cody Willard is auctioning off the chance to have dinner with him.

The eBay auction has three days left. There have so far been 7 bids, taking the price of a dinner up to $970.

Willard is auctioning off the dinner to raise funds for Faces of Kibera, a non-profit that helps orphans in a slum in Kenya. The top bidder will get to take a friend to watch a live taping of the Fox Business News show Happy Hour and then get to have dinner with Cody.



Place your bids by clicking here.

Cheapskates and people who hate orphans take note: you can watch the taping of Happy Hour for free almost any day of the week by dropping by the Bull & Bear bar in the Waldorf Astoria at 5 PM.

