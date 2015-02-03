'Dinner in NY' photo series reveals how New Yorkers really eat in their cramped apartments

Dennis Green
Miho Aikawa

We should all be using dinner as a time to relax and be social with friends and family.

But in our busy modern lives, the temptation to use technology as facilitator — or in lieu of — that social interaction is just too great.

Photographer Miho Aikawa has documented the changes technology has had on the most important meal of the day in her fantastic photo series, “Dinner in NY.”

The big question photographer Miho Aikawa asked with her photo series was, 'what is a quality dinner?'

Garro Heedae, a musician has dinner late at night after intensive drum rehearsal sessions. Age: 28 Time: 1:20 AM Location: Vinegar Hill, Brooklyn.

Dinner isn't just about what you're eating, but 'portrays many aspects of our lives,' she said. Because dinner is such a private time, it's a great window into another person's lifestyle.

￼ Chelsea Olson, a model concentrates on her food while reviewing her busy day. Age: 20 Time: 8:13 PM Location: Windsor Terrace, Brooklyn

Aikawa believes changes in the society around us are reflected in how we eat dinner.

Jessie Zinke, a designer has leftover for dinner on her bed, while watching her favourite TV show. Age: 27 Time: 6:54 PM Location: Chelsea, New York

The spread of the Internet, computers, and mobile devices have caused dinner time to lose its foundation as a social activity.

Kristy May has quick dinner, dandling her 1 month newborn baby. Age: 32 Time: 4:50 PM Location: Greenpoint, Brooklyn

Scientific evidence supports this. Aikawa quotes a statistic for Public Health Nutrition scholarly journal that says 50% of our food consumption is done while concentrating on something else.

U Pa Mok Kha is a monk from Myanmar who cannot eat after 12 noon. Local people bring him food and after he is done, he shares the rest of the food with them. Age: 55 Time: 11:17 AM Location: Jackson Heights, Queens

It's the change from eating dinner as a primary activity to a secondary.

Kimberly Cherubin and Gregory Santos, wife and husband often stay late at offices on weekdays but try to have dinner together as much as possible, usually accompanied by their cat, Tigerlilli. Age: Kimberly 31, Gregory 31 Time: 9:06 PM Location: Inwood, New York

People are watching TV in front of a computer, or checking email on their phones, and the social focus has taken a backseat.

Gideon, a security guard of a storage company eats a simple dinner at work. Time: 7:42 PM Location: Vinegar Hill, Brooklyn

However, Aikawa is not passing judgment on these changes.

Zheng Yun lives with her daughter and son, but usually eats dinner alone while watching TV. Age: 52 Time: 8:54 PM Location: Vinegar Hill, Brooklyn

'I have no intent on saying that having dinner with a cell phone is bad and eating alone is sad,' she said in her artist's statement.

Bobby Blue and Joey Outten met each other through blind date cooking and they enjoy cooking and eating dinner together. Time: 7:23 PM Location: Bedford, Brooklyn

'My idea of this project is to propose what dinner is to people, how different it can be for everyone, and present the diversity found in this everyday act,' Aikawa continued.

Jorge Valdés­Iga, a movie producer, eats at a NY deli. He always chooses the same seat, watching the clock. Age: 27 Time: 6:30 PM Location: Midtown, New York

Her inspiration for this project came from her own family's placing importance on eating dinner together. With two busy parents, dinner was one of the few times her family could guarantee time spent together.

Matthew Vogel Matthew, relaxes with a sandwich and a beer during the evening commute to Pleasantville, NY. Age: 30 Time: 6:59 PM Location: White Plains, Harlem Line

'However, now I understand that the dinner time we had together as a family had irreplaceable value to all of us, and it meant a lot,' Aikawa said.

Oona Wagner, a 13­year old girl who lives with her father and her stepmother, has her favourite Italian food prepared by her father while watching a TV show on her bed. Age: 13 Time: 8:21 PM Location: Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn

Most of her subjects were found through friends of friends.

Yohan Kim, an architect, worked over time with his coworkers. They had pizza and beer on the desk.

For the photos, Aikawa asked people to dine in the way they normally would.

Richard Phillip Nelson, who works in several restaurants, eats dinner during his break at an organic cafe in Earthmatters. He is an organic vegan and comes to this cafe a few times in a week. Age: 59, Time: 5:58 PM Location: Lower East Side, New York

This gives the photos a voyeuristic perspective, which she calls one of the series' key elements.

Emilie Rolin Jacquemyns , a graduate student from Belgium, eats a salad at home after evening classes. Age: 27 Time: 9:46 PM Location: Upper East Side, New York

Aikawa has also done a similar project in Tokyo, called 'Dinner in Tokyo.'

Avina Christie, a 9 months old baby has dinner with her mother, and through a skype video call shares the time with her grandparents who live in Boston. Age: Avina 9 Months Time: 6:57 PM Location: Upper West, New York

