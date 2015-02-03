'Dinner in NY' photo series reveals how New Yorkers really eat in their cramped apartments

We should all be using dinner as a time to relax and be social with friends and family.

But in our busy modern lives, the temptation to use technology as facilitator — or in lieu of — that social interaction is just too great.

Photographer Miho Aikawa has documented the changes technology has had on the most important meal of the day in her fantastic photo series, “Dinner in NY.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.