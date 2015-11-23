Get your meal delivered to you via zip line at this treetop restaurant

The Soneva Kiri resort in Thailand takes the treehouse experience to the next level.

Here, you can eat in a eucalyptus tree 16 feet above the rainforest, sitting comfortably in a steel and rattan treepod.

The high-hanging pod is located on the island of Koh Kood in Thailand, and is one of several dining attractions at the Soneva Kiri resort. Dine while overlooking the Gulf of Thailand, and have your food delivered to you via “flying waiter” — a waiter attached to a zip line.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.