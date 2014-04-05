We Ate Dinner At The Michelin-Starred Restaurant That Was Funded On Kickstarter, And It Was Fantastic

Earning a Michelin star is an achievement many professional chefs spend their lives working toward.

But amazingly enough, Chef Matt Lambert got his star within four months of opening his own restaurant, The Musket Room, with the help of Kickstarter funds.

He and his management team ultimately raised $US25,636 from 123 backers on the crowdfunding site.

The Musket Room, in New York City’s Nolita neighbourhood, features cuisine native to New Zealand, with traditional seafood dishes and red deer among the highlights.

We recently paid a visit to The Musket Room to try it out for ourselves.

