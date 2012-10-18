We Would Drop Everything To Enroll In This Fancy Culinary School In Napa Valley

Photo: Alex Davies
Last week, Nissan flew me and other journalists out to California to test drive the new Pathfinder. As a treat, they took us for a special dinner at the Culinary Institute of America, aka the CIA, in Napa Valley.The night included an hour-long class on how to pair wine with different meals, a cooking demonstration, and an amazing dinner.
Of course, enrolled students actually have to work hard and study, but from my experience, it’s a pretty sweet place to go to school.
Disclosure: Nissan provided travel and lodging expenses for us to visit San Francisco and drive the 2013 Pathfinder.
Wine expert John Buechsenstein explained how to taste a wine. First, tilt it 45 degrees and check its clarity.
The main course was herb crusted tournedos of beef and a half Maine lobster, with potato leek gratin.
