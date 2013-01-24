Here Are The Photos Momofuku Ko Doesn't Want You To See

The internet has been abuzz today over a New York Times story about restaurants banning customers from taking photographs of their meals.One restaurant in particular was called out over its tough stance against food photography: Momofuku Ko, the impossible-to-book East Village tasting table from culinary whiz David Chang, where dinner costs $125 a person.

The restaurant’s strict policy struck us as funny, since Chang’s restaurants are famously laid back, and he’s known as much for presentation as he is for taste.

It turns out that the restaurant hasn’t always banned foodie photographers. Krista Garcia, who blogs about restaurants at Goodies First, snapped photos of her meal there back in 2008, and was kind enough to share them with us. She used a point-and-shoot camera with no flash, and said that no one gave her a hard time.

Momofuku Ko’s menu changes constantly, but these dishes definitely piqued our interest.

The restaurant is discreet, marked only by Chang's signature peach.

The meal started with pork rinds with Togarashi pepper.

English muffins with pork fat, sea salt and chives came next, served on a stone slab.

A fluke sashimi was marinated in spicy buttermilk and topped with chives.

Next came a kimchi consomme with Beau Soleil oysters, pork belly, and braised cabbage.

A cooked egg was topped with caviar and served on a bed of potato chips.

Seared scallops came with nori and bacon dashi.

One of Chang's most innovative dishes, a shaved foie gras.

It was followed by a deep-fried short rib with pickled carrots, daikon, and mustard seeds.

A grilled rice cake on pickled turnips and cabbage accompanied a bowl of miso soup.

A palate cleanser of pineapple sorbet and dried pineapple appeared next.

Finally, there was fried apple pie with ice cream and toasted miso for dessert.

The open kitchen at Momofuku Ko serves just 12 diners at a time. Reservations are nearly impossible to get.

