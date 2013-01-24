Here Are The Photos Momofuku Ko Doesn't Want You To See

The discreet entrance to Momofuku Ko

The internet has been abuzz today over a New York Times story about restaurants banning customers from taking photographs of their meals.One restaurant in particular was called out over its tough stance against food photography: Momofuku Ko, the impossible-to-book East Village tasting table from culinary whiz David Chang, where dinner costs $125 a person.



The restaurant’s strict policy struck us as funny, since Chang’s restaurants are famously laid back, and he’s known as much for presentation as he is for taste.

It turns out that the restaurant hasn’t always banned foodie photographers. Krista Garcia, who blogs about restaurants at Goodies First, snapped photos of her meal there back in 2008, and was kind enough to share them with us. She used a point-and-shoot camera with no flash, and said that no one gave her a hard time.

Momofuku Ko’s menu changes constantly, but these dishes definitely piqued our interest.

