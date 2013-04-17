My Amazing 14-Course Meal At Duck & Waffle, A London Restaurant That Gets 2,000 Reservation Requests Per Day [PHOTOS]

Last week, I was invited to visit London by not-for-profit promotional group, London & Partners.
London & Partners, which is funded by the city’s mayor, showed off its budding tech culture to reporters and snagged a dinner reservation at one of England’s hottest new restaurants, Duck & Waffle.
Duck & Waffle opened last summer. Located 40 floors up in the Heron Tower, it’s the tallest restaurant in London. Directly below it is a sister restaurant, Sushisamba.
While Sushisamba has multiple locations, including three in New York City, there’s only one Duck & Waffle. The restaurant serves a take on British and European food, and although it’s often filled with celebrities and socialites, it’s affordable. Main courses range from £16-£35 ($24-$54).
We ate a 14-course meal paired with cocktails and at least four different wines (four appetizers, two raw starters, five small plates, one main dish and two desserts). It took four hours, but it was an amazing experience.
Disclosure: London & Partners paid for my trip to London to explore England’s startup scene and Tech City. L&P paid for the entire 14-course meal.
A hostess greets you as you step off the elevator and round the corner. The restaurant's head of PR says it receives about 2,000 reservation requests per day.
Here are some of them at work. The bar is located in the centre so guests can surround it and still see the amazing view of London.
Our meal was prepared by an award-winning chef, Daniel Doherty. It included crispy pig ears served in a paper bag like french fries, and the restaurant's signature dish, duck and waffles. Getting through it all took four hours.
Next came flat breads, one with with olive oil, rosemary and garlic, the other with roasted tomatoes and goat cheese.
A massive doughnut covered in sugar and spices came stuffed with ox cheek and a side of apricot jam.
One of the final dishes was a restaurant signature, duck confit and a waffle. The large egg on top is actually a fried duck egg. It was followed by two desserts.
