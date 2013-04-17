My Amazing 14-Course Meal At Duck & Waffle, A London Restaurant That Gets 2,000 Reservation Requests Per Day [PHOTOS]

Last week, I was invited to visit London by not-for-profit promotional group, London & Partners.



London & Partners, which is funded by the city’s mayor, showed off its budding tech culture to reporters and snagged a dinner reservation at one of England’s hottest new restaurants, Duck & Waffle.

Duck & Waffle opened last summer. Located 40 floors up in the Heron Tower, it’s the tallest restaurant in London. Directly below it is a sister restaurant, Sushisamba.

While Sushisamba has multiple locations, including three in New York City, there’s only one Duck & Waffle. The restaurant serves a take on British and European food, and although it’s often filled with celebrities and socialites, it’s affordable. Main courses range from £16-£35 ($24-$54).

We ate a 14-course meal paired with cocktails and at least four different wines (four appetizers, two raw starters, five small plates, one main dish and two desserts). It took four hours, but it was an amazing experience.

Disclosure: London & Partners paid for my trip to London to explore England’s startup scene and Tech City. L&P paid for the entire 14-course meal.

