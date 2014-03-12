Here's What It's Like To Dine At The Most Remarkable Restaurant In Las Vegas

As far as foodie towns go, Las Vegas is near the top of the list. Nearly every major chef, from Nobu to Guy Savoy, has an outpost there.

But Joël Robuchon’s restaurant in the Mansion at MGM Grand (the resort’s exclusive boutique property), is undoubtedly the city’s best restaurant. Run by executive chef Claude Le Tohic and pastry chef Salvatore Martone, it’s the only one to have earned three Michelin stars, and is ranked #1 by Zagat.

As a reporter who often writes about food and restaurants, I’ve long heard tales of “chef of the century” Robuchon.

The French chef made a name for himself at Paris’ Jamin, regarded as one of the best restaurants in history. Jamin showcased Robuchon’s fresh take on fine dining for 15 years, earning ample praise and three Michelin stars. Andy Hayler, the man who has eaten at every Michelin three-starred restaurant, even said, “I’ve not had better food than the food at Jamin.”

After retiring from Jamin, Robuchon helped his protégées open a series of restaurants bearing his name (he has also mentored celebrity chefs such as Gordon Ramsay and Eric Ripert).

Now with 22 locations in eight countries around the world — and more on the way — Robuchon travels from city to city, updating the menus alongside his executive chefs with seasonal, fresh ingredients.

I was lucky enough to try Robuchon’s famed restaurant, where the tasting menu costs $US425 per person, on a recent trip to Las Vegas. I knew the food would obviously be spectacular: Robuchon and his team are famous for accentuating only two or three ingredients, making the food intensely flavorful.

Yet even with these high expectations, I was still blown away.

Disclosure: Our trip to Las Vegas, including travel, food, and lodging expenses, was sponsored by MGM Resorts International.

