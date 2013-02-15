See Why People Go Crazy For The Best Restaurant In Chicago

Photo: Adam Goldberg / A Life Worth Eating

The only Chicago restaurant with three Michelin stars, Alinea is consistently ranked among the upper echelon of eateries by renowned food publications. It took the #7 spot on Restaurant Magazine’s Best World Restaurants list last year, and is the #1 restaurant in the Chicago area as chosen by Zagat’s editors.What makes the experience of Alinea so unique is the avant-garde dish presentations and unexpected combination of flavours dreamt up by molecular gastronomy chefs Grant Achatz and Nick Kokonas. Each of their 18 tasting menu courses offers a new way to eat that appeals to your taste, sight, touch, and smell.



Unsurprisingly, Alinea is also extremely expensive and hard to get into. The restaurant books reservations two months in advance, and requires diners to purchase a ticket for their seat that can cost up to $285 per person, depending on the day of the week. And that’s without including beverages.

Adam Goldberg, a food lover who takes incredible pictures of his meals for his blog A Life Worth Eating, was lucky enough to dine twice at this world-renowned restaurant. He shared pictures of his second round at Alinea with Business Insider.

Achatz has once again changed his menu since Goldberg’s 2011 meal, but a few of the courses — including the Hot Potato and Steelhead Roe — are still there.

