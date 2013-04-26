This Farm-To-Table Mecca Is The Best Restaurant In America [PHOTOS]

We recently crowned Blue Hill at Stone Barns the Best Restaurant In America, based on several notable restaurant rankings.
Co-owned by Dan and David Barber, Blue Hill is the ultimate farm-to-table restaurant, taking locavorism to new heights. The Stone Barns location (there’s also a Blue Hill restaurant in the West Village) sits alongside fields of vegetables and rolling hills spotted with pigs, ducks, and beehives.
All the ingredients on your plate are fresh from the surrounding Hudson Valley. At Blue Hill, there’s no set menu — you’re in the hands of Dan and his team of experts — but the waiters will be more than happy to tell you where your mushrooms were foraged and what the lamb was fed.
And if you’re really curious, you can go walk around outside and see for yourself.
Flickr user Alex Sugerman visited the famous restaurant back in September 2012. He was lucky enough to partake in the 12-course tasting menu ($358 per person, with wine pairing), and shared his pictures with Business Insider.
It's 35 minutes on the express train out of NYC, and taxis are standing by at the station to take diners to the restaurant.
Inside the restaurant, there are high ceilings, photographs from around the farm, and fresh produce arranged as a centrepiece.
Diners choose between a five, eight, and 12 course tasting menu with optional wine pairings. Sugerman chose the 12 course option.
The second was a series of fresh, raw vegetables washed in salt water and presented on a wooden block.
Standing potato chips, faro crackers, and sage were served in goat cheese as another starter before the main meal.
Blue Hill is known for these mini burgers with vegetables and sesame seeds. Sugerman had the sweet tomato version.
...as well as all the ingredients for a make-your-own salad: salt, pepper, fermented corn, house-made yogurt, caramelized onions, onion croutons, bacon marmalade, herbs, and tomato vinaigrette.
The second course was grilled corn, beans, and scallions with almond chorizo, dressings, and Parmesan shavings.
Summer beans, scallions, almond chorizo, eggs, Parmesan shavings.
The fourth entrée was brook trout cooked to perfection and lightly garnished with Stone Barns ginger and cauliflower.
Up next was the seventh course of goose egg pasta topped with sea urchin and grated cured egg yolk for saltiness.
A waiter snipped off the various herbs, and guests chose which they preferred for their personal pot.
Lastly, Sugerman and his companions enjoyed the mignardises: chocolate truffles, caramelized sunflower seeds, and chocolate-raspberry squares.
