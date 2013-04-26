This Farm-To-Table Mecca Is The Best Restaurant In America [PHOTOS]

Megan Willett

We recently crowned Blue Hill at Stone Barns the Best Restaurant In America, based on several notable restaurant rankings. 

Co-owned by Dan and David Barber, Blue Hill is the ultimate farm-to-table restaurant, taking locavorism to new heights. The Stone Barns location (there’s also a Blue Hill restaurant in the West Village) sits alongside fields of vegetables and rolling hills spotted with pigs, ducks, and beehives.

All the ingredients on your plate are fresh from the surrounding Hudson Valley. At Blue Hill, there’s no set menu — you’re in the hands of Dan and his team of experts — but the waiters will be more than happy to tell you where your mushrooms were foraged and what the lamb was fed.

And if you’re really curious, you can go walk around outside and see for yourself.

Flickr user Alex Sugerman visited the famous restaurant back in September 2012. He was lucky enough to partake in the 12-course tasting menu ($358 per person, with wine pairing), and shared his pictures with Business Insider.

Welcome to Blue Hill at Stone Barns, The Best Restaurant in America.

The restaurant is located in pastoral Pocantico Hills, New York.

It's 35 minutes on the express train out of NYC, and taxis are standing by at the station to take diners to the restaurant.

Inside the restaurant, there are high ceilings, photographs from around the farm, and fresh produce arranged as a centrepiece.

Diners choose between a five, eight, and 12 course tasting menu with optional wine pairings. Sugerman chose the 12 course option.

The second was a series of fresh, raw vegetables washed in salt water and presented on a wooden block.

Standing potato chips, faro crackers, and sage were served in goat cheese as another starter before the main meal.

Blue Hill is known for these mini burgers with vegetables and sesame seeds. Sugerman had the sweet tomato version.

The sixth amuse bouche was summer squash wrapped with panchetta and sesame seeds.

For the first course, the diners were brought three slices of heirloom tomatoes...

...as well as all the ingredients for a make-your-own salad: salt, pepper, fermented corn, house-made yogurt, caramelized onions, onion croutons, bacon marmalade, herbs, and tomato vinaigrette.

The tomatoes looked a lot less lonely once patrons chose their add-ins.

The second course was grilled corn, beans, and scallions with almond chorizo, dressings, and Parmesan shavings.

Summer beans, scallions, almond chorizo, eggs, Parmesan shavings.

A series of grains were then presented for guests to sample, that were used to make...

...The third course — red fife brioche with swiss chard marmalade.

It also came with freshly-made, Blue Hill farm ricotta cheese.

The result looks absolutely delicious.

The fourth entrée was brook trout cooked to perfection and lightly garnished with Stone Barns ginger and cauliflower.

Here's what that looked like.

A slice of crusty potato onion bread was up next.

With sides of carrot powder, tomato powder, whipped lard with honey, and butter.

The sixth course was a Stone Barn egg in a broth with foraged mushrooms.

Up next was the seventh course of goose egg pasta topped with sea urchin and grated cured egg yolk for saltiness.

Poussin was the eighth course of the meal, accompanied by Lima beans and tomato broth.

It was followed by three slices of Berkshire Pork with broccoli rabe and yellow peppers.

A cheese plate was served as the 10th entrée. It featured chutney, greens, and pretzel bites.

Alongside a concord grape soufflé with plum jam and almond crumble.

As the meal was winding down, the table was brought the Tisane cart full of fresh herbs for tea.

A waiter snipped off the various herbs, and guests chose which they preferred for their personal pot.

The drinks could be flavored with locally-sourced honey served in an adorable honeycomb jar.

Lastly, Sugerman and his companions enjoyed the mignardises: chocolate truffles, caramelized sunflower seeds, and chocolate-raspberry squares.

As well as a fruit bowl with an assortment of peach slices, grapes, and raspberries.

After dinner, guests can walk around the surrounding farm and see where their food came from.

And say goodbye to the gorgeous setting before they depart.

