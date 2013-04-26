This Farm-To-Table Mecca Is The Best Restaurant In America [PHOTOS]

We recently crowned Blue Hill at Stone Barns the Best Restaurant In America, based on several notable restaurant rankings.



Co-owned by Dan and David Barber, Blue Hill is the ultimate farm-to-table restaurant, taking locavorism to new heights. The Stone Barns location (there’s also a Blue Hill restaurant in the West Village) sits alongside fields of vegetables and rolling hills spotted with pigs, ducks, and beehives.

All the ingredients on your plate are fresh from the surrounding Hudson Valley. At Blue Hill, there’s no set menu — you’re in the hands of Dan and his team of experts — but the waiters will be more than happy to tell you where your mushrooms were foraged and what the lamb was fed.

And if you’re really curious, you can go walk around outside and see for yourself.

Flickr user Alex Sugerman visited the famous restaurant back in September 2012. He was lucky enough to partake in the 12-course tasting menu ($358 per person, with wine pairing), and shared his pictures with Business Insider.

