What's it like to dine in at a post-COVID-19 McDonald's: Hazard tape, contact-tracing forms, and eerie quiet

McDonald’s has adapted a small number of its restaurants to offer a socially-distanced dining, with table service.

I visited one of three UK locations taking part. There was contact tracing, cordons, and an abundance of hand sanitizer.

There’s still only a limited menu – and in the UK much of it is cheaper than before due to a COVID-19 tax break for restaurants.

The food was good – but the vibe is now quiet – a far cry from the bustling, noisy McDonald’s experience before the pandemic.

McDonald’s is trialling a socially-distanced eat-in service in a select few locations, in an attempt to move customers back into its restaurants amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company has tried to resume dine-in service in the US, but paused this on July 1 as the virus flared up in some parts of the country, according to Bloomberg.

In the UK, McDonald’s has chosen three restaurants to test its new dine-in system.

I went to Derby, a small city in England, where customers have been able to eat in since Friday.

Here’s what it was like.

McDonald’s Derby is in a historic part of the city, so the golden arches are pretty discreet.

There were ads nearby reminding people that they can dine in once more. Eating in restaurants has been allowed in England since July 4.

I reached the branch by around noon. It was quiet.

The city centre was fairly busy, but not McDonald’s. This branch has only served dine-in customers since Friday, so it’s possible word hasn’t got out yet.

In the windows, signs that would usually show food were all about safety.

Even the poster showing the menu (now more limited) looked sober and scientific.

There were spots on the footpath telling people where to get in line.

At the other side of the entrance, there were also marked spots for delivery workers.

I hovered in the doorway with other customers to find out what to do.

As businesses reopen, all of them seem to implement their rules slightly differently.

As a result, there’s always that moment of confusion before you head inside.

A staff member in a plastic visor appeared to guide customers.

I said I’d like to dine in, and she asked me to stand on the spots on the floor outside to wait for a table to be free.

Like all the staff, she was welcoming and friendly, and told me she felt terrible making patrons wait outside. But people seemed happy enough to do so.

I prepared myself for a long wait.

But they found me a table within 5 minutes. Inside, much of the ground floor had been reorganized.

To the right, an area that was previously for dining had been converted into an “Employee Wellbeing Station.”

This is where staff go through health and safety checks before starting their shift, a McDonald’s spokesperson explained to me later.

There were also a lot of cleaning materials on view.

To the left, two dining tables had been converted into hand sanitizer stations.

I sanitised my hands for what seemed like the hundredth time that day.

I also got a glimpse of the new guide for interacting with customers, which was left near the entrance.

It laid out four questions staff should ask:

How many people are in your group.

Whether you’re dining in or taking out.

Whether or not you can pay by card

Whether you have a smartphone to complete a contact tracing form with.

At the back of the restaurant, takeout orders were handled from behind plastic screens.

Soon, I was directed to the stairs via to a one-way system, by a staff member who used a walkie-talkie to communicate with upstairs.

Most of the downstairs space was devoted to cleaning and wellbeing stations, so people who want to dine in were largely upstairs.

I was guided to the table by the wall, three tables away from my nearest fellow diners.

Here’s how the layout worked.

“Closed” tables had signs saying “please don’t use this table,” with just under 6 feet in between the tables in use. My table’s the one with all the mess on it.

My table had instructions and a QR code on it.

This sign walked me through the process of giving McDonald’s my details for contact tracing, which I dutifully plugged into my phone.

Everybody hates web forms.

Business Insider/McDonald’s

You don’t actually have to give McDonald’s your details, but I decided I would like to know if anyone in the restaurant with me got ill.

It was time to order!

Touchscreens, which are now common in UK McDonald’s, were installed upstairs at this branch, so I could order without human interaction.

You need to take the table number off the plastic tent card your table is provided with, and plug that into the machine. Then you are served where you’re sitting – an unusual luxury.

I went for a medium Quarter Pounder with Cheese meal. Also a Happy Meal, a strawberry milkshake, and a mini McFlurry.

In the kitchen, masked food service workers divided by plastic screens were getting my order ready, like in this sample image showing COVID-19 measures.

McDonald’s have reduced staff numbers and put in several changes to their kitchens, including the plastic screens.

I wondered how it compared to the original Speedee Service System kitchen layout invented by McDonald’s pioneer Ray Kroc.

McDonald’s wouldn’t reveal corporate secrets like that to me, though.

Here’s a clip from the Ray Kroc biopic “The Founder” explaining the revolutionary kitchen layout instead:

The food arrived at least as quickly as it would have done before the pandemic.

And tasted just as good.

McDonald’s ask you not to order more than £25 ($US31) worth of food, but it would take a family of four to reach that mark.

My order came to £8 ($US10), thanks in part to discounts McDonald’s applied to menu favourites.

The discounts – including 30p ($US0.50) off my Quarter Pounder meal – are the result of a tax break given to the hospitality industry by UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Here’s me, thinking about how long it had been since I ate McDonald’s.

Chicken McNuggets were essential.

McDonald’s staff bustled about, wiping things down constantly.

During my short visit, I saw screens, tables, table signage, the backs of chairs, all being cleaned.

It felt sanitised, the food was fresh and good, but the atmosphere was quiet.

The space between tables couldn’t help but make the place feel eerily calm. With fewer people to soak up noise, the music had been turned down, and there was very little chatter.

This suited me fine – I particularly appreciated having space and not contending with the piles of shopping bags and coats that fill the seats and floors in a busy McDonald’s.

I also think safety and sanitation is far more important at the moment than anybody’s ability to have a sense of party time.

It was strange seeing the cordoned-off areas, even if the tape was a cheerful McDonald’s yellow.

A McDonald’s spokesperson told me: “To enable our employees to work and customers to visit safely, each dine-in restaurant will implement social distancing slightly differently.

“Where tables can be moved, they will. Where they cannot, we will cordon off those close together to ensure customers can dine-in safely at a safe distance from the next customer group.”

One massive luxury is not having to clean up after yourself.

All trays and waste-disposal stations had disappeared, and I was instructed not to clean up after myself. I did feel a bit guilty, though.

The bathroom was a “one person only zone.”

An entire bathroom stall, handbasin, and dryer had been taped off.

(There was still another hand dryer available for use though.)

Although it was fun essentially having McDonald’s to myself, the experience was still odd.

But I’ll always remember that first bite of burger since lockdown.

