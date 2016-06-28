Food etiquette rules that you need to know abroad

Immersing yourself in a new culture often starts with food, but eating like a local can be trickier than you might think.

Dining etiquette around the world varies, but this nifty infographic by Airtours will help you go from tourist to local in no time — at least at the dinner table.

Here are the best ways to amp up your etiquette abroad, from how to eat spaghetti in Italy to snacking on tapas in Spain.

