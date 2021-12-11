My party of 2 spent $150 at Space 220 lounge in Disney World, and it’s probably only worth it if you have kids

- I spent $US150 ($AU209) dining at Epcot’s Space 220 lounge at Disney World, and I wasn’t blown away.
- The theming of the restaurant was out of this world, and I can see why kids would love it.
- Although the drinks were fun, I was underwhelmed by the food and the price was a bit extreme.
We only had to wait a few minutes until it was our time to board the “Stellarvator” space elevator.
This was absolutely thrilling, and the simulated motions had me believing that we were really taking off.
The tunnel was lined with a hydroponic vegetable wall that was inspired by actual Vegetable Production Systems (or Veggies) used on real space stations.
The screens offered “views” overlooking Earth from space, with ships and astronauts flying by. A server even pointed out what appeared to be an X-Wing Fighter from “Star Wars” as well as a flying dog.
They also let us know that the depictions of Earth change at any given moment and are based on actual weather conditions in Florida.
There’s a mix of bar and table seating in the lounge, and it’s just behind the full-service dining room. You’re also able to move freely about and explore the restaurant.
The lounge is open for guests of all ages, but I only saw adults during my visit. We were also struck by the fact that this was a prime dinner time on a Friday night, and the restaurant was barely half full.
But the lounge area offers a full bar with specialty cocktails and serves a separate, more affordable à la carte menu of appetizers.
Once our waiter came over, we were surprised that they only offered us the prix-fixe menu. It set the meal off to a bit of an awkward start as we assured him that we were just joining for appetizers and cocktails.
The Jupiter Fizz, $US17 ($AU24), was made with Hendrick’s Gin, Aperol, grapefruit, and mango. The presentation was spot-on with cut-out stars on top, and I really enjoyed the grapefruit, which complemented the strength and botanical quality of the gin.
The Atmospritz, $US15 ($AU21), was made with New Amsterdam vodka, Aperol, blood orange, orange juice, and prosecco. It was topped with a cotton-candy cloud that slowly melted into the drink, and it was a fun twist on the classic Aperol spritz.
For $US12 ($AU17), it was made with chilled espresso, spiced brown-sugar syrup, caramel, and cream. It was also served with a mini Milky Way candy bar.
Although it’s part of the restaurant’s zero-proof (non-alcoholic) menu, I opted to add Kahlua for $US6 ($AU8).
I’m a big fan of coffee cocktails, and this was one of the best I’ve ever had. The flavors of the brown-sugar syrup pleasantly shined through.
All the zero-proof cocktails also come with a limited-edition Space 220 collectible trading-card set. These were beautifully done, and I thought they added a unique touch with custom illustrations and space trivia.
The cards also come with the kid’s meals.
The Astro Deviled Eggs, priced at $US12 ($AU17), featured two free-range eggs and were served with maple-glazed bacon, scallions, pickled shallots, and micro cilantro.
These were just your basic deviled eggs but with a fun name. The maple glaze didn’t come through on the bacon, which could’ve helped add to the flavor and uniqueness of the dish.
The Starry Calamari, priced at $US19 ($AU26), featured fried calamari served with Italian cherry peppers, spicy marinara, and roasted-pepper citrus aioli.
Our calamari pieces were breaded lightly — which is usually a good thing — but they were also barely fried. There was no crunch, and the breading was borderline raw and barely seasoned. The sauces were delicious but did little to help the bland dish.
I was most excited to taste the Blue Moon Cauliflower, priced at $US17 ($AU24). It’s described as tempura-fried cauliflower served with house-made hot sauce and blue-cheese dust.
But again, the breading was far too light, flavorless, and way underdone. The house-made hot sauce could only do so much and there were very few of the freeze-dried blue-cheese crumbles on top.
Ultimately, we ended up barely eating any of our appetizers.
With no shortage of standout dining options on property, I likely won’t come here again. I expected this to be totally out of this world, and while the experience was cool, it wasn’t enough to justify the price.
Space 220 may be better suited for families opting to try the prix-fixe lunch, especially if the kids are really into space. I can also see the lounge being a good option for someone wanting to experience Space 220 once, without the prix-fixe price tag. But for adults, I suggest cocktails only.
As a fan of immersive dining, I’d much rather head to AbracadaBar — a magician-themed lounge at the nearby BoardWalk — for housemade caprese and standout cocktails.