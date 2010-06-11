DinglePharb Responds To Our Story "The Start-Up Con Man"

A Hong Kong-based company called DinglePharb has responded to our story about Charles Surry, a convicted American felon and fugitive who we believe lives in the Philippines.



In our story, we expressed our belief that DinglePharb is owned or controlled by Charles Surry, who may be operating under an alias.

During our investigation a DinglePharb representative who called himself “Nat” and identified himself as the company’s COO steadfastedly denied any knowledge of Charles Surry or Charles Lawrence (a Surry alias) and maintained that Surry has nothing to do with the company. As we explained in our story, we believe that the man calling himself “Nat” may, in fact, be Charles Surry.

After we published our story, DinglePharb sent us the note below, as well as several attachments. The originating email address on the note is “[email protected]”, and the email is not signed by an individual. A paragraph in the statement suggests that it is written by Narciso Agulto, who is said to be the COO of DinglePharb.

Sirs

We are asking you remove the article by Nick Saint our attorneys are

drafting letters now to Show there not now or ever been a Charles Lawrence

or Surry as an owner or employee of DinglePharb this is an effort by Mr.

Saint and Mr. Michael Trigg to blackmail us into closing our game and

giving Mr Trigg the files so he can show investors who gave him money

based on 6 pieces of artwork he has on his site www.greanwold.com that he

used of ours He raised allot of money claiming he was building a game and

claims to give all the money to children which we show he has not

Attached is a letter we got today from Mr. Trigg trying again to extort

and blackmail us into giving him our game He and Mr Saint who is a friend

possible partner with him have spoke to me on the phone both have told me

if we did not give Mr Trigg what he wanted Mr Saint would write an article

about us which he has

There is only one statement in the article that is even close to true

Janella part of our team dated this Charles 4 years ago for a month, she

did not live with him and does not Children with him, She is married to a

German man and she along with the rest of us in his article have draw up

letters with our lawyers to be part of a civil suit on Mr Saint and Mr

Trigg

Please see the attached letter from Mr Trigg and a Copy of my ID I am the

person from our company who spoke to Mr Saint when he told me to comply

with Mr Trigg or face this article, He never spoke to anyone else in our

company or our investors only to friends and partners of Mr Trigg

Again please remove the article mentioning our company and our game or we

will have to take legal action

Also attached is a copy of the asset sale agreement we did with Vscoop

Hong Kong the one Mr Saint has is a fake he or Mr Trigg drafted we began

the purchase in Nov 2009 closed it March 2010

Notes:

* The attachments to the statement include what appears to be a stock purchase agreement. The stock purchase agreement suggests that, in November 2009, a Hong Kong-based company called Vscoop acquired 30 million shares in DinglePharb. As we described in our article, Vscoop was founded and controlled by Charles Surry (under the assumed name “Charles Lawrence”).

* Several sources in the Philippines tell us that Charles Surry lives with Janella Agulto, who is related to Narciso Agulto (the purported author of the note above). In prior communications with us, “Nat” (Narciso) denied knowing anything about “Charles”. In the note above, the author says “Charles” dated Janella.

