See Just How Much More We're Paying To Get Pizza Delivered These Days

Finally, there’s a way to tell the difference between delivery pizza and DiGiornio.Check your wallet: Did you shell out an extra 2 to 3 bucks for the pie?



That’s about the going rate for delivery fees charged by pizza chains, according to personal finance blog Len Pen Zo.

Greasy-fingered consumers probably brush off the added charge as a way of helping the delivery guy out with gas money (Have you seen prices at the pump these days?), but we’re really just helping the companies off-set their overhead costs.

These fees aren’t anything new to the pizza business, but they’ve more than tripled since first hitting the scene back in 2002.

Len Pen Zo phoned around to a few of the most popular chains on the block – Pizza Hut, Papa John’s and Dominos – to see just how high the fees are today.

The birthplace of the stuffed crust pizza, Pizza Hut, charged the highest fee at $3, followed closely behind Papa John’s $2.75. At $1.85, Dominos was a steal.

It’s not a scientific study or anything, but calling up your local pizza joint is pretty much the only way to gauge how much of a fee they’ll charge. As Pizza Hut points out in the FAQ on its site, franchise operators are free to charge whatever they like on delivery orders.

“If you request delivery service from multiple addresses online, the fee may vary because you may be ordering from a different Pizza Hut location,” the chain says. “The delivery fee is, however, always the same online as it is offline.”

Unlike big banks, pizzerias haven’t gotten nearly as much backlash for jacking up fees on consumers.

Which begs the question: Would Bank of America and Chase have gotten away with their failed $5 debit card fees back in the fall if they’d just promised to throw in a coupon for a meat lover’s special?

