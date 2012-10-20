Conservative Leader Behind Huge Anti-Obama Documentary Resigns After Alleged Affair

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Dinesh D’Souza resigned from Manhattan’s Kings College yesterday, just two days after the Christian magazine World published allegations of an extra-marital affair.Indian-born American D’Souza is a giant in the evangelical world, and had been president of the Christian liberal arts college for the past two years. However D’Souza is probably more familiar to the wider world as one of America’s highest profile anti-Obama conservative commentators.



In 2010 D’Souza wrote an article for Forbes titled “How Obama thinks” that traced Barack Obama’s ideology back to his “philandering, inebriated, African socialist” father and his father’s “anticolonial ambitions.” Despite criticism, the article went on to form part of a bestselling book. These ideas were expanded into a documentary released this summer, called “2016: Obama’s America.” The film has grossed over $33 million, making it the fourth most successful documentary since 1982 and the second most popular political film.

However, D’Souza’s reputation was badly damaged this week when World published an article titled “King’s Crisis.” The article alleged that at a South Carolina speech and book-signing, D’Souza introduced a young woman as his fiancée, even though he was still married to his wife. D’Souza also shared a hotel room with this young woman, according to the article. When called by the journalist behind the article, D’Souza said that he had “recently” divorced his wife. Paperwork found by World suggested that D’Souza had filed for divorce after he received the phone call.

D’Souza hit back at World, writing an article for Fox News that revealed his own side of the story. He said that he had been separated from his wife for two years and had not stayed in the same hotel room as his young fiancée. Perhaps D’Souza’s best line of defence was questioning the motives of World for publishing the story. World’s editor, Marvin Olasky, is a former provost of King’s and D’Souza says the article was published as part of a personal vendetta after Olasky was passed over for the college’s presidency.

It gets even murkier. Warren Cole Smith, the man who wrote the article for World magazine, had also been employed by King’s as a consultant until D’Souza made the decision to not renew his contract.

Whatever the motivations behind the article, the scandal is unlikely to go away — new reports from Right Wing Watch suggest that the young lady he introduced as his fiancée may have been married herself.

