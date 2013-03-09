Dozens Get Sick After Eating At The World's #1 Restaurant

A vegetable course at Noma.

Photo: Jose Moran Moya/Flicker

Dozens of customers became sick after eating at Noma, the Copenhagen restaurant that has held the title of “world’s best restaurant” for several years running, Christian Wenande at The Copenhagen Post reports.Danish food authorities inspected the restaurant in late February after learning that guests had become ill with Roskilde Sickness, a norovirus that causes vomiting and diarrhoea, The Copenhagen Post reported.



Over a four-day period, 63 out of 78 guests who dined in the restaurant became sick, authorities found.

The food poisoning appeared to stem from poor hygiene in the kitchen. According to The Copenhagen Post:

“There has been illness among staff who have handled the food products,” [national food authority] Fødevarestyrelsen wrote in its report. “The inspection visit was due to guests complaining of vomiting and diarrhoea.”

Fødevarestyrelsen went on to criticise Noma for not disinfecting the kitchen in time in order to prevent the contagion from spreading. It also discovered that there was no hot water in the taps that staff used to wash their hands.

Dinner for two at the restaurant, which is known for its innovative tasting menu of Nordic cuisine and “foraged” ingredients, can cost upwards of $900 with wine.

Claus Meyer, the owner of the acclaimed restaurant, is in the process of opening a second eatery in La Paz, Bolivia.

