17 things you probably didn’t know about ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’

- “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives,” known as “Triple D,” has been on Food Network for over a decade.
- Fieri’s signature 1968 Camaro gets shipped on a trailer to each city he visits.
- Fieri chooses the restaurants and dishes on the show, so viewers won’t see a lot of liver or eggs.
Not only does the site categorize the locations by city, state, cuisine, and food type, but also you can use it to plan a road trip.
There’s also another fan-run site called FlavortownUSA, which helps to organize the stops on “Triple D.”
The Camaro is shipped on a trailer to each city that the show films in, and Fieri reportedly doesn’t drive in it — he’s just filmed opening and closing the car door.
All of the books highlight restaurants Fieri has visited through the show, and some descriptions even come with the recipes for his favorite findings.
According to a 2007 interview with Reuters, once he was on board with “Triple D,” it took him and the crew 21 days to film the pilot episode. Luckily all that work paid off because the show was a hit and still is 32 seasons later.
Ted Casper, the co-owner of Casper and Runyon’s Nook in St. Paul, Minnesota, told Twin Cities Business that filming took two days at his restaurant. During that time, the show filmed both B-roll of the restaurant and the actual footage of Fieri cooking the dishes with the chef.
- “If that was an ’80s rock star, it’d be Naan Jovi”
- “I think if I put that on a flip flop it would taste good”
- “That’s a hot Frisbee of fun”
- “It’s got whiz-bang wow in there”
- “The flavor jets are turned on — you can hear them?”
- “Hello, Flavortown? My pig meter’s going off”
- “We’re riding the bus to Flavortown”
- “Funkalicious”
Fieri told Brian Koppelman on the podcast “The Moment with Brian Koppelman” in 2018, that he tries to help out the chefs if he doesn’t love a dish.
“I don’t have any problem — I mean, I’ve cooked all this stuff six ways to Sunday. I’ve been around forever doing this, so I know where they’re going to miss it. And, I’m not there to tell them how to change their restaurant — that’s not my job,” he said.
He continued, “That’s not what my show is all about. But if they ever ask, I always want to offer advice to them if I can, and help them out. I mean, as we all do as chefs, we all support one another, and we all try to help each other grow.”
Producers tell the owner of the restaurants that popularity and profits were going to quickly increase, but many owners don’t realize how much the payoff is going to be.
Josh Thoma, founder of the casual seafood restaurant Smack Shack that was featured on “Triple D,” told Twin Cities Business that his customer numbers and sales increased 500% after the episode aired.
Thoma also said in the same article that he had to close Smack Shack for four days and that the episode cost his business an estimated $12,000 to film.
It’s a pretty large investment considering the episode might not air for up to a year, but many restaurants see a huge increase in sales after it does.
“That’s very important because they’re having a genuine, organic moment of meeting each other for the first time,” he said.
According to a Food Network Magazine article titled “Diners Declassified: Behind the Scenes with Guy Fieri,” this can make Fieri seem standoffish at first. But it’s only because he wants everything to come across authentically on camera.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a nonprofit that helps minors with critical illnesses experience life-changing moments.
“I know what the family is going through, to some degree,” he said. “I know that heartache and I see that, and if there’s anything I can do to help enlighten or empower those kids, I want to do it.”
“I usually exercise before work. Then I drink a big vegetable and fruit juice — we bring a juicer on the road,” he said. “I make everybody drink it because I know the immunity, and what the body needs when everybody’s on the road, and working crazy hours.”
But juicing isn’t just for his personal health. A filming day usually consists of trying two dishes at each of the three locations he visits, so he said starting the day on a lighter note helps to keep his palate clear.
He continued, “If you eat too much, and you get too much in your mouth, you overload your palate, you desensitize it. I don’t wanna do that.”
In the same Food Network magazine article, Fieri said he looks for specific things from a potential restaurant.
“‘Triple D’ is all about three things,” he said. “Food, story, and character. We shine a light on places like this, which are run by people who love the same kind of food I love.”
He also handpicks every dish that gets featured on the episode. Matson told People in 2019, “Guy will spot a unique ingredient or a way of preparing a dish that’s different and chooses that.”
He told People that he doesn’t like liver or eggs, so viewers aren’t likely to see many of those dishes featured on the show.
“Liver is nasty,” he said. And, he explained, he’ll only eat eggs prepared in certain ways: “I eat them in dressings but sunny-side up, over-easy or scrambled? No, thank you.”
He’s only the third food personality to receive one, behind Bobby Flay in 2015 and Wolfgang Puck in 2017, according to The Mercury News.
His friend, actor McConaughey, gave a speech at the event saying, “In a business where you can be anyone you want to be, you’ve been you the whole time. That ain’t easy. Congratulations.”
Fieri made sure to thank all his fans, the residents of “Flavortown,” as well as everyone who has made his career possible.
