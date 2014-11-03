Diners Assault Sydney Restaurant Manager After Refusing To Pay Almost $300 Bill

El Bulli restaurant in Surry Hills. Image: Google Maps

A birthday dinner ended in arrests after a man and a woman were charged with assaulting the manager of El Bulli Spanish restaurant in Surry Hills over the weekend.

The pair were dining with a group of friends at the popular establishment on Elizabeth Street Saturday night when a disagreement broke out between staff and a few diners.

Despite labelling El Bulli “the best restaurant ever” in an earlier Facebook post, 31-year-old Sandra Nikolic was reportedly none too pleased with the tapas bar’s staff.

Nikolic reportedly punched, kicked and scratched the owner/manager of the restaurant, Adrian Paita, who refused to let the pair leave after 29-year-old Daniel McGinn abused staff during an argument about the $289 bill.

McGinn allegedly said “we’re not welcome here, our money isn’t good enough – we should just leave without paying”.

Police were called to the scene and arrested the pair.

Charges of common assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, resisting arrest and assaulting police will be brought against the disruptive diners.

Here’s Nikolic’s Facebook invitation which was posted prior to the incident.

To all my REAL FRIENDS on here i will be having a birthday party dinner thing if anyone is interested in coming let me know the plan is to go to the best restaurant ever for dinner el bulli spanish tapas and cocktails yum yum then maybe out for some dancing and much much more drinking its this saturday.

