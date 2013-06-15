Man Handed A 3-Year Prison Sentence For Refusing To Pay For Dinner

An Illinois man is going to jail for three years after refusing to pay his bill at a local steakhouse, the



Journal Gazette and Times-Courier reported.The man, Anthony Malabehar, reportedly entered an Alamo Steakhouse in Mattoon on April 4, ordered an appetizer and entrée — with drinks — then claimed he couldn’t pay the approximately $70 bill.

He was charged with theft, a misdemeanour, but due to his previous record was sentenced to three years in prison, ordered to pay restitution to the restaurant in the amount of the bill and fined $100, the paper reported.

According to a prosecutor, this was the second time this year that Malabehar had eaten at a restaurant, refused to pay and then sat and waited for authorities to arrive. He gave no reason for why he “dined and dashed,” minus the “dash.”

