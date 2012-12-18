The World's Oldest Person Dies 13 Days After Inheriting The Title

Photo: CrazyCoyote100 via YouTube

The world’s oldest person, Dina Manfredini, has died at age 115. Manfredini inherited the title after Besse Cooper died on Dec. 4, less than two weeks ago, at her nursing home in Georgia.



Manfredini, who is also the oldest Italian person to have ever lived, died in her sleep at her retirement home in Georgia, CNN reports.

The world’s new oldest person is believed to be a 115-year-old Japanese man, a Guinness Book of World Records spokesman told the AP.

