Old Media Still Doesn't Get Web Video, Says Blip.TV Founder Kaplan

We sat down with Dina Kaplan, Co-Founder of blip.tv, to talk about why old media isn’t making inroads into even high-quality user-generated video content. She says the issue is twofold:



* Old media thrived in an economy of scarcity. Video is no longer scarce (as evidenced by this interview).

* Old media wants viewers to come to their network. New media users want their content to be everywhere; the more dissemination, the better.



