Jamie Dimon's Win Was Actually Massive

AP ImagesThe word on the Street was that Jamie Dimon would be facing the fight of his life to keep his dual position as Chairman and CEO of JP Morgan.



Last year, when this proposal came up 40% of shareholders voted to split Dimon’s role, and observers thought it would gain even more support this year. This time around, proxy advisors voiced their for the split, as did major shareholders like CalPers and the NYC Comptrollers Office.

But in fact, Jamie Dimon won handily. Only 32.2% of shareholders voted in favour of splitting the roles.

