Dimon: We Wouldn't Sell Assets Into A 'Bad Bank'

Boy it’s all Jamie Dimon all the time from Davos. That’s a result of the fact that he’s pretty much the only top US banking executive at the World Economic Forum, so he’s just filling the vacuum. This morning he’s talking to Becky Quick, and for the most part we haven’t heard him say much that he didn’t already say to Maria Bartiromo. But he did say that if there were any kind of Bad Bank plan floated out of Washington, JPMorgan (JPM) wouldn’t need to sell any assets into it.



Then again, he has to say this doesn’t he? If he said otherwise, it would mean “Yes, we have troubled assets which we believe are currently overvalued, and we hope the taxpayers will overpay for them.”

Even Vikram Pandit might’ve given the same answer.

At the end, Becky asked him why he was there, when so many peers weren’t there. His answer: It’s not about the partying, it’s about meeting clients and doing his job.

