DIMON: There's No Sign Of A Double Dip Recession, Everything Is Flashing Green All Over The Place

Photo: Fox Business News

Jamie Dimon is on Street Signs today and he’s bullish bullish bullish.He was on CNBC to talk about veterans (JP Morgan is hiring 10 a day) and Dimon told Brian Sullivan that in the country those vets are coming home to, all the economic signs are flashing green.



In fact, his entire speech made us feel like singing ‘God Bless America.’

Dimon listed all the things that are still awesome about this country — we still have the best schools, best rule of law, strongest companies… “We’re coming back… and it may surprise you one day,” he said.

Yes, Dimon admitted that banks are slower to give loans (they’ve got more paperwork than before). Still, he specfically called out GE CEO Jack Welch for his super bearish comments today, and said Welch didn’t “scare him.”

Dimon was especially bullish on the stock market. He wasn’t willing to make any specific predictions, but he said “the U.S. stock market can be bought at a very good price.”

If that doesn’t make you want to go out and buy a piece of the land of the free and the home of the brave, we don’t know what will.

