Here's The Memo Jamie Dimon Sent To JP Morgan Employees After His Cancer Treatment

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told employees in a memo that his latest round of test results show no evidence of cancer in his body.

“The good news is that the results came back completely clear, showing no evidence of cancer in my body,” Dimon wrote in the memo.

“While the monitoring will continue for several years, the results are extremely positive and my prognosis remains excellent.”

Back in July, Dimon disclosed that he had treatable throat cancer located adjacent the lymph nodes on the right side of his neck. He had been undergoing chemo and radiation therapy, which he finished three months ago.

Here’s the full memo:

Dear colleagues, This past summer, I let you know that I had been diagnosed with throat cancer. Having concluded my full treatment regimen a few months ago, I wanted to give you an update on my health. This week I had the thorough round of tests and scans that are normally done three months following treatment, including a CAT scan and a PET scan. The good news is that the results came back completely clear, showing no evidence of cancer in my body. While the monitoring will continue for several years, the results are extremely positive and my prognosis remains excellent. As always, and especially since my diagnosis, I followed the advice I give to others — take care of your health first — nothing is more important. Throughout this journey, I was blessed with the love and support of my family, friends and colleagues, and I received an outpouring of heartfelt warm wishes and messages from thousands of others, which meant so much to me. I’m very proud to be part of this company and it’s an inspiration to work with such an exceptional group of people. With deep gratitude and respect, Jamie

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.