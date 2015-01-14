JAMIE DIMON: 'JPMorgan Is The Best Thing I Can Do For Country And Humanity'

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said that leading JPMorgan is the “best thing” he can do for his country and humanity in an interview with Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo.

Last summer, Dimon, 58, disclosed that he was diagnosed with treatable throat cancer. He didn’t stop working at the bank during his treatment.

Then, in early December, after months of chemo and radiation, the JPMorgan chief was given a clean bill of health by his doctor. He said that he will continue to be monitored over the next three years.

Fox Business’ Bartiromo asked him if cancer changed him. He said it didn’t.

“Not really people always ask me what your value system is. I always put family first and country/humanity second and kind of JPMorgan down here, not unimportant. You know, I spend a lot of time with my family — I adore all of them, the three children and my wife. And, I don’t know if I can do more. They have their job, they have got their careers. They’re all busy and doing things like that. I think JPMorgan is the best I can do for country and humanity. If I do a good job here I can help people with their careers. We help consumers and big businesses. We help countries. We bank governments, sovereign wealth funds, and we’re hugely charitable. You know, the work we’re doing in Detroit. We’ve hired 8,000 veterans. This is my contribution. This is the best I can do, so it hasn’t really changed that. And, I like working.”

All any of us can do is our very best.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.