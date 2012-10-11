Here's How Much Jamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Could Lose If Things Go Bad In Europe

Photo: AP Photo

JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon spoke at the Council on Foreign Relations this afternoon covering a gamut of topics. When it came to Europe, Dimon told the audience that JPMorgan will stay in Italy and Spain and that they “not cut them off.”



He said JPMorgan will continue to be long term investors there.

He even pointed out that John Pierpont Morgan died in Rome, Italy.

“We made a decision,” he said, adding, “We know the risks were doing right now.”

Dimon added that JPMorgan could lose $5 billion if things go bad in Europe.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.