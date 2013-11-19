REPORT: Jamie Dimon And Lloyd Blankfein Love Being Romanced By The CIA's Top Spies

REUTERS/Jason Reed JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon (R) talks with Goldman Sachs chief executive Lloyd Blankfein before testifying in front of the Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission in Washington, January 13, 2010.

Newsweek’s Jeff Stein has a story exposing the CIA’s National Resources Division, the domestic unit tasked with gathering information on Americans who have traveled to (what the CIA deems) suspicious places.

But tucked away in the story is this interesting nugget about banking giants Jamie Dimon and Lloyd Blankfein.

“NR,” as the agency is known, loves keeping in touch with Wall Street’s top brass. And Wall Street’s top brass, as it happens, is just fine with being fawned over. From Newsweek:

It also knows some titans of finance are not above being romanced. Most love hanging out with the agency’s top spies – James Bond and all that – and being solicited for their views on everything from the street’s latest tricks to their meetings with, say, China’s finance minister. JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sach’s Lloyd Blankfein, one former CIA executive recalls, loved to get visitors from Langley. And the CIA loves them back, not just for their patriotic cooperation with the spy agency, sources say, but for the influence they have on Capitol Hill, where the intelligence budgets are hashed out.

How cozy.

