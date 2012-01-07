A Pennsylvania Village Is Without Water After Fracking Allegedly Destroyed Its Wells

Dimock

Photo: Google Maps

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Residents of a northeastern Pennsylvania village where a natural gas driller has been accused of tainting water wells with methane and possibly hazardous chemicals say the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is promising to deliver fresh water.Homeowners in Dimock Township have been without a reliable supply of clean water since Houston-based driller Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. stopped making daily deliveries more than a month ago.



Three Dimock residents say the EPA told them Friday it’s hiring a private contractor to deliver water to their homes about 20 miles south of the New York state line. The EPA says no decision has been made.

Cabot has been blamed for polluting an aquifer but denies responsibility for the contamination. It won permission from Pennsylvania environmental regulators to stop delivering water to Dimock on Nov. 30.

